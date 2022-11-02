Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn’t trail for the final three quarters of the game. Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points for the 76ers, while James Harden had 24 and Tobias Harris added 16. Embiid missed his third game of the season, sitting out with an illness the team said was not related to COVID-19.

