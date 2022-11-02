Judge orders restrictions for ballot box watch group ahead of midterms

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - An Arizona judge has issued an order restricting how a right-wing group can patrol ballot drop boxes, amid reports of voter intimidation.

It comes after voters accused the group - Clean Elections USA - of aggressively patrolling ballot boxes with firearms and vests.

The group is now banned from openly carrying guns or wearing body armor within 250 feet of drop boxes; speaking to or yelling at voters who are dropping off their ballots; photographing or filming voters at drop boxes; and posting similar images online.

The ruling is a partial win for the civic organizations and liberal groups that sued Clean Elections USA, which has claimed the 2020 election was rigged and that its drop box stakeouts are needed to prevent massive voter fraud in the upcoming midterms.