YFD Public Information Officer awarded designation

Yuma Fire Department

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department's (YFD) Mike Erfert has successfully won the professional designation of "Public Information Officer" (PIO).

Through a press release, the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) met on October 3 to discuss the designation.

For further context, the Designation program is a voluntary process to recognize individuals who demonstrate excellence through seven components.

For example, education, experience, professional development, and association membership are some of the seven.

Furthermore, the Commission awards the designations only if the individual successfully meets the criteria.

More about Erfert

Moreover, Erfert started the YPD's public information program in 1981 and has served as YFD's PIO since retiring from YPD in 2006.

Equally important, Erfert won and was certified as one of the first FEMA Master Public Information Officers.

Additionally, he also taught public information courses for the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) since 2005.

