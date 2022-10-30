McNeely sparks Wyoming to 27-20 victory over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Dawaiian McNeely scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 61-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Wyoming held off Hawaii 27-20. McNeely’s run gave Wyoming (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) a 20-13 lead with 12:09 left and Andrew Peasley upped the Cowboys’ advantage to 14 with a 4-yard touchdown run at the 4:12 mark. Brayden Schager pulled Hawaii (2-7, 1-3) within seven points on a 20-yard scoring strike to Zion Bowens with 1:40 left, but the Cowboys recovered the onside kick, picked up a first down and ran out the clock.

