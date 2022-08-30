Wendy’s changes its logo to support vet journalist
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - One of the world's most famous redheads made a change to make a statement.
The Wendy's mascot, known for her red hair, now has gray hair on Canadian social media sites.
Wendy's new look was in support of a Canadian journalist named Lisa.
In June, the journalist found out her contract wasn't being renewed and her career was coming to an end.
Bell Media issued a statement denying Lisa's hair color had anything to do with her dismissal.