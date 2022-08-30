Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 8:12 AM

Wendy’s changes its logo to support vet journalist

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - One of the world's most famous redheads made a change to make a statement.

The Wendy's mascot, known for her red hair, now has gray hair on Canadian social media sites.

Wendy's new look was in support of a Canadian journalist named Lisa.

In June, the journalist found out her contract wasn't being renewed and her career was coming to an end.

Bell Media issued a statement denying Lisa's hair color had anything to do with her dismissal.

Article Topic Follows: News

Chelsie Burroughs

CNN

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content