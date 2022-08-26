Skip to Content
Fraudulent schemes suspect makes second court appearance

Yuma County Sheriff's Office

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect accused and arrested for fraudulent schemes made his second appearance in court today.

42-year-old Alfredo Ibarra was suspected to have worked at a dealership where he allegedly committed fraud and was later booked on six counts of fraudulent schemes and thirteen counts of theft according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple offenses were reported to have happened from April to June 2022, causing an estimated total of 44,600 dollars in losses to the business and victims.

Ibarra was arrested and booked on August 24 and is currently out on bond.

