Clements wins at crash-filled Daytona, reaches postseason

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Clements won a crash-filled Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway early Saturday for his second career victory and first since 2017. This one came after two multicar melees in overtime and gave him an automatic berth in the postseason. Clements passed sluggish Austin Hill on the final restart thanks to a big push from Sage Karam and cruised to the checkered flag. Timmy Hill finished second, followed by series points leader AJ Allmendinger, Brandon Brown and Karam.

