Phils star Harper back Friday, 2 months after broken thumb

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, just two months after having his left thumb broken by a pitch. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson announced Harper’s impending return. Harper hit two home runs and a game-winning double in a a two-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His minor league stint was originally expected to last a few games longer. Harper took off Thursday to recover from some soreness. He’s set to be the DH when the Phillies host Pittsburgh on Friday. The two-time NL MVP was hitting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs when the thumb was broken by a fastball from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25. Philadelphia holds the second NL wild-card spot.

