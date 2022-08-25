Imperial Valley 9-11 Committee prepares for annual stair climb event

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley 9-11 Committee is getting ready for the 9th annual stair climb ceremony to honor the lives lost on 9-11.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva is looking forward to this year's event as he will also be the keynote speaker.

As a first responder, Silva says this event hits close to home.

"We are all first responders, it affects all of us deeply, just knowing there were 343 individuals who decided to go up those stairs and risk their lives is especially meaningful to me because of what they did," he said.

The event is on Saturday, September 10 at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have the full story on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.