Evenepoel takes Vuelta’s red jersey as Roglic moves closer

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel has taken the leader’s red jersey on a wet and cold day at the Spanish Vuelta. Jay Wine overcame a flat tire to win the sixth stage and defending champion Primoz Roglic moved closer to the top. Evenepoel is 21 seconds ahead of previous overall leader Rudy Molard and 28 seconds in front of Enric Mas. Evenepoel is the first Belgian leader of the Vuelta since Dylan Teuns took the red jersey after the sixth stage of the race in 2019. Roglic moved within about a minute behind Evenepoel after being more than four minutes off the lead the day before.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.