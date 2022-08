(KYMA, KECY/CNN)- The Biden administration is taking another step to protect the DACA program.

It allows undocumented immigrants children to stay in the U.S.

Over the years, the program has protected more than 800-thousand 'dreamers' from deportation.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced the finalized rule

The finalized rule aims to continue the original DACA policy and takes effect on October 31.