National Archives wanted Mar-a-Lago documents shared months ago

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A Trump-ally is offering clearer insight into what the former President took with him to Mar-a-Lago.

According to a letter from the National Archives posted online by that ally, more than 100 classified documents, adding up to 700 pages, were initially retrieved from Trump's Florida home in January.

The letter confirms that among the documents were some of the government's most classified information that should only be viewed in a secure government facility.

The records were given to the intelligence community to determine if the handling of the documents could have put the country at risk.

The full text of the letter was posted Monday on a website - and the owner of that website is a writer who also serves as a Trump associate to obtain the documents from his presidency.

The letter fills out the timeline of the Trump team's talks with the archives in the months between the January retrieval and the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.