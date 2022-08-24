Biden orders airstrikes against Iran-backed groups

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria overnight into Wednesday morning.

The airstrikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

They come a little over a week after a number of rockets struck near a military base in northeastern Syria housing U.S. troops - although that attack did not result in damage or injuries.

At the time of last week's strikes, it was unclear who was responsible, however, Iranian-backed militias in the region have frequently targeted U.S. troops in both Syria and Iraq.

There are approximately still 900 U.S. troops in Syria.