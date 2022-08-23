Walmart’s $4.4 million payout for racial profiling 

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Walmart has been ordered to pay 4-and-a-half million dollars to a man who says he was racially profiled while shopping.

The March 2020 incident happened in Portland, Oregon.

That’s where then-59-year-old Michael Mangum claims a white Walmart employee racially profiled him and tried to have law enforcement act on false charges.

On Friday, a jury awarded Mangum a total of 4.4 million dollars in damages.

Police did not act against Mangum after the incident.

They say that was due to – quote – shifting the blame on why the employee called - and because of the employee’s history of making false reports to the police.