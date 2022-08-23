Polls reveals most U.S. adults would like stricter gun laws

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A new poll reveals that most adults in the U.S. would like to see stricter gun laws.

The poll was conducted by the University of Chicago and the Associated Press Center for public affairs research.

It was conducted between July 28th and August 1st following a string of deadly shootings.

The poll revealed that overall 8 in 10 Americans believe that gun violence is increasing around the country and two-thirds say it is increasing in their state.

A large majority of U.S. adults say that reducing gun violence and protecting gun ownership are important issues.