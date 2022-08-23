Mountcastle homers off Cease, Orioles hold off White Sox 5-3
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer off Dylan Cease in the first inning, and Félix Bautista pitched out of an eighth-inning jam to help the Baltimore Orioles hold on for a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Cease allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings, his second straight start allowing at least three earned runs after he went 14 in a row yielding no more than one. The right-hander settled in after a rough first inning, but Austin Voth pitched through trouble enough times to keep the Orioles ahead. The White Sox, who have lost five of six, left 13 men on base.