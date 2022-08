(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Monkeypox has now been reported in all 50 states.

Yesterday, Wyoming became the final state to report a case of the disease.

So far, more than 14 thousand cases have been reported across the country.

According to CDC data, New York currently has the most infections with more than 27 hundred followed by California, Florida, Texas and Georgia.

Health officials say the disease is mainly transmitted through skin-to-skin contact.