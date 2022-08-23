Skip to Content
Man asks MCAS Yuma for help after getting shot in the leg

KYMA / Luis Lopez

Yuma County Sheriff's Office takes over case after incident allegedly happened in Somerton

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department says a man went to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma after allegedly being shot.

A man and woman drove up to the station's entrance and asked for help saying he was shot in the leg.

The Yuma Police Department was then called in and the man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Yuma County Sheriff's Office is now taking the case because the man said the incident happened in Somerton.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more details come out.

