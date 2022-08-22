Islanders sign defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders’ defensemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. Romanov had three goals and 10 assists in 79 games last season with the Montreal Canadiens. Dobson and Romanov are both 22-years-olds who were drafted in 2018.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.