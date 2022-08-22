ICSO name change announcement and new virtual reality simulator

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they will be announcing the official name for the Training Center and will introduce a virtual reality program that will simulate how to properly de-escalate a situation.

In a press release, the official name will be the Harold D. Carter Training Center, named after the late Harold D. Carter, the former Sheriff of Imperial County from 1999-2006.

The Sheriff's Office also wants to honor Carter as he was a dedicated law enforcement officer and had brought several technological innovativeness during his nearly 40 years.

In addition, a new virtual reality (VR) system will be a part of the Training Center. The VR system is an innovative, advanced form of training allowing Officers to find alternative solutions in de-escalating a situation.

This system provides the observing trainer to clue in on what additional training tactics is needed, and is a cost-saver when, in the past, officers attend out-of-county training.

There will be a event on August 26 for the press and those who were invited to attend the showcasing of the new name for the Training Center and to view the Virtual Reality De-Escalation Simulator, which the Sheriff's Office will demonstrate.