Rays’ Franco removed from rehab assignment following setback

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham due to ongoing hand soreness. Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn’t played since leaving his first rehab game Tuesday with the soreness. The 21-year old will return to St. Petersburg, Fla. for additional treatment. Franco signed an $182 million, 11-year contract that includes a club option for 2033 last November. The deal could be worth up to $223 million with incentives if the club option is exercised.

