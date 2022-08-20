Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returns to practice

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has ended his hold-in and is practicing with the team after missing all of training camp. Smith said he plans to play out the season and the remainder of his contract, then see if the team increases its offer. Smith had practiced all offseason in voluntary work and mandatory minicamp, but then did not practice at training camp. He just watched practices and attended meetings. Smith said he has not been fined by the Bears.

