Kid ‘n Play: Little Leaguers set for date with MLB stars

Jason Varitek led Altamonte Springs out of Florida to the 1984 Little League World Series championship game. Varitek, Ed Vosberg and Michael Conforto are the only three players to play in the Little League Baseball World Series, College World Series and Major League Baseball World Series. Now Boston’s game-planning coordinator, the 50-year-old Varitek is headed back to where he burst through on the national scene when the Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night in the fifth MLB Little League Classic. The game is played at 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

