Two arrested after firearms, drugs found in car near Blythe

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to the US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says two people were arrested near Blythe after a K-9 team found drugs and firearms in their car.

An agent stopped a Mercedes sedan on Tuesday near Hobsonway on Interstate 8, when a canine alerted the agent to search inside the vehicle.

Two pistols, cash and a scale with leftover cocaine were found, leading to the arrest of the 38-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger.

The driver was found to be a convicted felon who served prison time for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, fraud, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.