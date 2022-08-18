Smith, error-prone Seahawks struggle in 27-11 loss to Bears

SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith did little to distinguish himself in his battle with Drew Lock for Seattle’s starting quarterback job as the sloppy Seahawks fell 27-11 to the Chicago Bears in the second preseason game for both teams. The Seahawks had planned to start Lock but turned to Smith when Lock tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. That meant another opportunity for Smith, but his uninspired performance suggests Lock still has a chance to win the job. Smith finished 10 of 18 for 112 yards and was hampered by teammates’ mistakes while playing the first half. Second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields made a brief appearance and led a field-goal drive.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.