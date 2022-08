(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Chipotle has found an unusual way to celebrate national lemonade day on August 20th.

For a limited time, starting Thursday, fans of the mexican fast casual chain can buy a lemon-scented candle in a chipotle water cup.

Chipotle seems to know that customers who ask for a complimentary water cup often fill it with lemonade at the beverage station.

The promotional candles are available only on chipotle's website and cost 28 dollars.