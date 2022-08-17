More Covid boosters coming in September

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Health officials say this fall Americans will have access to new boosters to fight off two Coronavirus strains.

The White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator shared Tuesday that the new boosters will be available in early to mid-September.

The shots are supposed to protect people from the BA4 and BA5 subvariants - both of which came from of the Omicron variant.

The BA5 strain recently became the dominant cause of Covid in the U.S. and officials are urging people to get the new boosters as soon as they are available.

They are concerned about an expected comeback of influenza in the fall and winter which they believe could make the situation tough in the U.S.