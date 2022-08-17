Mead, Oberdorf, Putellas on UEFA best player award shortlist

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European Championship stars Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf are competing with Alexia Putellas on the shortlist for the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award. Mead was named player of the tournament and scored six goals as host nation England won Euro 2022. Oberdorf helped Germany to that final and won the young player award. Spain’s Putellas won both FIFA and UEFA player awards last season but missed Euro 2022 through injury. The coaching nominees are England’s Sarina Wiegman, Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor of Champions League winner Lyon.

