Chiefs’ Jones, Hardman leave practice early with injuries

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman and backup running back Jerick McKinnon left training camp early Wednesday as nagging injuries continued to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones left after about 10 minutes with a sore back while Hardman, who is being counted upon to help overcome the loss of Tyreek Hill, hurt his groin while going up for a catch in the end zone. McKinnon left with a hamstring injury. They were joined on the sideline by wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who missed his second practice with a sore knee.

