Rookies Cross, Lucas passing early tests on Seahawks O-line

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks seem likely to be relying on a pair of rookie tackles on their offensive line. Left tackle Charles Cross was Seattle’s first-round pick. Right tackle Abe Lucas was drafted in the third round. They’ve both impressed during the offseason program and training camp and Seattle seems to be inching closer to having the pair be the starting tackles when the season begins. Both are likely to get time as starters this week as the Seahawks host Chicago on Thursday in their second preseason game.

