NAF El Centro helps with habitat conservation efforts at Lake Havasu

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - From the Naval Air Facility in El Centro to Lake Havasu, the Navy natural resources program worked with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drop an A-6 intruder aircraft under water, as it will be the home for fish.

Robert Powell is the installation wildlife biologist at NAF El Centro with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command.

Powell says the A-6 intruder is now under water for fishery habitat enhancement and a scuba diving destination.

"Lake Havasu is a desert lake, there is not a lot of structure within the lake that serves as good fish habitat, for a number of years, BLM has been sinking things in the lake to enhance habitat for fish," he said.

Powell says this took about 10 years.

