Iran seeking compensation for U.S. nuclear deal withdraw

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Iran wants compensation if future U.S. Presidents withdraw from a future nuclear deal, currently proposed by the European Union.

That's according to a regional source briefed on the matter.

In 2015, then-President Donald Trump withdrew out of a deal reached under his predecessor and kick-started strong sanctions toward the regime three-years later.

The regional source said Monday that Qatar is relaying messages between Iran and the U.S.

And an European Union spokesperson says they are talking with the U.S. about the issue.

