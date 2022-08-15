U.S. delegation to visit Taiwan Parliament on Monday

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - A group of U.S. Congress members are visiting Taiwan's parliament Monday in an effort to show continuing support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island.

They are also working to "encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait".

Democratic Senator Ed Markey led the five-member delegation to meet with other government and private sector representatives.

They will hold discussions with the Taiwan Parliament of Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee on security and trade issues.

The group is the second U.S. congressional delegation to visit Taiwan this month - after Nancy Pelosi traveled there a couple weeks back and had sanctions placed on her by China.