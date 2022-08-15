Skip to Content
Two safely evacuate from bedroom fire in Yuma

Yuma Fire Department

Yuma Fire Department quickly extinguishes fire, two evacuated

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says two people were displaced after their bedroom was caught on fire, possibly due to an electrical cause.

According to YFD, a house fire was reported at the area of east 25th Place on August 12 at about 11:15 p.m.

Smoke was seen coming from the home and the origin of the fire was found to be in a bedroom.

Courtesy Yuma Fire Department.

The fire was quickly extinguished while two adults evacuated and were able to stay with other family members.

YFD says no injuries were reported.

