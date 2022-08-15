Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 5:35 PM

Student disarmed after pulling out gun at California school

FILE PHOTO

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A student was taken into custody after pulling out a loaded gun during a fight Monday at a central California high school, authorities said.

The fight broke out during lunch at Lincoln High School in Stockton, police said in a statement.

“During the fight, a student pulled out a loaded handgun. After a brief struggle, a Stockton Police School Resource Officer disarmed the student and was able to take him into custody,” the statement said.

Two students received minor injuries, officials said.

Stockton police officers remained on campus during the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content