Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City’s first possession, then watched as the Chiefs lost to the Chicago Bears 19-14 in the preseason opener. The game Saturday was the first for Chicago’s Matt Eberflus as a head coach. It also marked the return to Soldier Field for predecessor Matt Nagy who is now the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach. Mahomes completed 6 of 7 passes on a 72-yard drive after Chicago went three-and-out on the game’s first possession. Chiefs safety Justin Reid nailed an extra point after after Kansas City scored in the closing seconds of the first half.

