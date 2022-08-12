Lacrosse’s new, fast-paced version may be path into LA Games

DENVER (AP) — Lacrosse is one of nine sports trying to gain inclusion into the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. To make the game invented centuries ago by the Native Americans even more fast-paced, the leaders came up with a version called “Sixes.” It features 6-on-6 competition, a 30-second shot clock and goalies starting play after scores instead of faceoffs. There’s also a smaller field and roster sizes are reduced. It’s designed to be more Olympic friendly. That sort of approach helped get rugby sevens into the 2016 Rio Games and 3-on-3 basketball into the Tokyo Games last summer.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.