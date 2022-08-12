Julio Rodriguez returns to lineup, Mariners beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Star rookie Julio Rodriguez got two hits in his return to the Seattle lineup and the Mariners took over the first wild-card position in the American League by beating the Texas Rangers 6-2. The 21-year-old Rodriguez, who put on an impressive show in the All-Star Home Run Derby, had missed the Mariners’ previous 11 games with a wrist injury. Rodriguez hit a tiebreaking, opposite-field single to shallow right with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. The victory, combined with Toronto’s loss to Cleveland, gave the Mariners a half-game lead over the Blue Jays. The Mariners are 12-2 with nine consecutive wins this season against the Rangers, who dropped to a season-low 14 games under .500.

