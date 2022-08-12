Fury to ‘walk away’ from boxing after short-lived comeback

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has decided to “walk away” from boxing only three days after saying he was returning to the sport. Fury turned 34 on Friday and posted a message on social media saying “Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations (I’ve finally) decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage.” That seemingly puts Fury back into retirement after he announced on Tuesday that he was returning to boxing in order to set up a fight against Derek Chisora. Fury did not give a reason for his apparent change of heart.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.