California officials ponder nuclear future

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The California legislature has less than three weeks to determine if it will take an extraordinary step and attempt to extend the life of the state's last operating nuclear plant.

It's a decision that would be made amid looming questions over the cost and who would pay and earthquake safety risks.

The legislative session shuts down August 31st — when all business is suspended — and only a rare special session called by Governor Gavin Newsom could provide a longer period to consider the move.

Newsom has urged operator Pacific Gas & Electric to pursue a longer run beyond a scheduled closing by 2025, warning that the plant’s power is needed to maintain reliable service as the state transitions to solar, wind and other renewable sources of energy.

The administration is expected to outline its argument Friday during a three-hour California energy commission hearing.