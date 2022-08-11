Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:06 PM
Published 5:59 PM

San Luis, Arizona prison out of running power due to storm

KYMA

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County.

AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water, and ice being provided to the inmates, due to the power outage. 

AZ DOC said according to APS, the latest estimate for power restoration to the facility will be early Friday at 6:30am. 

Already one family member who has a loved one at the prison reached out to News 11 to describe the current conditions inside the facility.

Keep it tuned to News 11 for the latest details on this story.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content