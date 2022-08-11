San Luis, Arizona prison out of running power due to storm

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County.

AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water, and ice being provided to the inmates, due to the power outage.

AZ DOC said according to APS, the latest estimate for power restoration to the facility will be early Friday at 6:30am.

Already one family member who has a loved one at the prison reached out to News 11 to describe the current conditions inside the facility.

