Arizona History Teacher of the Year awarded in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A San Luis High School teacher has been named Arizona History Teacher of the Year and will be presented with an award by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American history.

Ian McDougall, winner of the prestigious award, stated, "It is an honor to win the prestigious award of 2022 Arizona History Teacher of the Year. The Gilder Lehrman State History Teacher of the Year is the top state award for history teachers and I am filled with pride at being this year’s Arizona recipient. It makes it even more rewarding to be nominated for the award by my students who push me to improve and are willing to laugh when I fail trying something new. Their energy in my class each day makes the work worth it.”

McDougall has been teaching in San Luis for 17 years and achieved a Master's Degree in American History while teaching at San Luis High School.

“Knowledgeable and impassioned teachers bring our country's history to life for students, allowing them to understand engaging with history is about more than a series of facts,” said James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. “Teachers are the lifeblood of our students’ education, and these are the best of the best.”

Anyone can nominate a teacher for 2023's History Teacher of the Year Award by clicking here.