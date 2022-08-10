Arizona trooper helps man get back home after scooter battery dies on highway

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A post from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) helped an older man get home after his scooter battery died on the highway.

At about 12:35 p.m. on August 7, AZDPS were called about an elderly man on a scooter near I-17 and Greenway Road.

One trooper arrived on the scene and was told about the scooter's dead battery as the man tried to get back home.

The trooper pushed the man home about a quarter of a mile away.