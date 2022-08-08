Chiefs running back job surprisingly up for grabs in camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco were chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs on opposite ends of the draft spectrum, one of them a first-round pick with the accompanying expectations and the other a seventh-round longshot. Midway through training camp, they might as well have been picked one after the other. That’s because Edwards-Helaire and Pacheco have been swapping first-team reps on a near-daily basis. Their competition is barreling toward Saturday, when the Chiefs play their preseason opener in Chicago.

