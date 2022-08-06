Smyly finally wins at home as Cubs beat Marlins 4-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly tossed shutout ball into the seventh inning for his first win at Wrigley Field for the Cubs, leading Chicago past the Miami Marlins 4-0. P.J. Higgins homered and singled, and Nico Hoerner added three hits and an RBI to help the Cubs defeat Miami for a second straight day after losing five straight. The Marlins lost their sixth game in seven and were shut out for the 12th time this season. Smyly finally prevailed at home in his sixth start this season at Wrigley. He signed with the Cubs in March.

