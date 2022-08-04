Rangers win 3-2 over WSox in debuts of 2 former 1st-rounders

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2. The Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game. Left-hander Cole Ragans, who twice had Tommy John surgery after being their first-round selection in 2016, allowed one unearned run over five innings in his debut. Bubba Thompson, the team’s first pick in 2017, had a bunt single. Brock Burke struck out four in two scoreless innings for the win. White Sox starter Johnny Cueto gave up 11 hits, with four strikeouts and no walks while pitching the entire game.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.