No resolution in case against former YRMC nurse facing serious sexual assault allegations

36-year-old Jose Arias faces six counts each of sexual assault and sexual abuse

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After nearly a year of proceedings, the case against the former Yuma Regional Medical Center ER nurse accused of multiple counts of sexual abuse has been put on hold, for now.

Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court, the defense for Jose Arias, 36, told the court that they are halfway through a lengthy packet of medical records and will be hiring an expert to review those records.

In turn, requesting several weeks to complete the review and submit a counter-offer to the state's plea offer.

Arias has been charged with six counts of sexual abuse; six counts of sexual assault; and one count of vulnerable abuse.

He was arrested at YRMC in August 2021 after a victim came forward with their story.

Court documents reveal that the defendant did "knowingly engage in sexual intercourse or oral sexual contact without consent."

Another charge lists that the defendant "touched, fondled or manipulated victim’s genitals," but the prosecutor says Arias is a flight risk, citing that he is accused of abusing people in their most vulnerable state.

Police say this abuse occurred from December 2020 until August 2021, allegedly abusing four victims.

Judge Roger Nelson granted the request from the defense on Thursday and set out a hearing for September 22nd to address the status of the matter.