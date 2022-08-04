FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely to come for the weekend but sunny skies may come beforehand

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Good shower and thunderstorm chances will remain over southwest Arizona and southeast California this afternoon with fairly limited chances for storms areawide on Friday. Better and more widespread chances for storms is expected this weekend, especially by Sunday, likely persisting into early next week. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow and through the weekend, before slightly cooling next week.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.