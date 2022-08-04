Skip to Content
today at 10:16 PM
Published 10:49 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms likely to come for the weekend but sunny skies may come beforehand

While rainfall will likely make its way to the Desert Southwest soon sunny skies may come first

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Good shower and thunderstorm chances will remain over southwest Arizona and southeast California this afternoon with fairly limited chances for storms areawide on Friday. Better and more widespread chances for storms is expected this weekend, especially by Sunday, likely persisting into early next week. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow and through the weekend, before slightly cooling next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

