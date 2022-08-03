Patriots receivers hope to provide QB Jones with options

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jakobi Meyers looks around the New England Patriots receivers’ meetings and sees a lot of guys that can make plays. That’s keeping him hard at work to stay on top of the competition. Meyers is heading into his fourth year with the Patriots, making him the longest-tenured receiver on the team. He is also the leading pass-catcher from last year, when he grabbed career highs of 83 for 866 yards and two touchdowns. The team added other targets for second-year quarterback Mac Jones. DeVante Parker came to New England in an offseason trade with Miami and second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton from Baylor ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL combine.

