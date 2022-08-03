India’s women reach field hockey semis at Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — India’s women’s field hockey team progressed to the medal rounds at the Commonwealth Games after edging Canada 3-2 on Wednesday. In what was effectively a must-win match for both nations given their earlier pool results, India scored the winning goal with nine minutes remaining when Lalremsiami Hmarzote converted an opportunity moments after her team was awarded a penalty corner. The win puts India into a semifinal against Australia on Friday. New Zealand’s Sam Gaze managed to defend the gold medal he won on Australia’s Gold Coast in mountain biking in 2018 with a convincing victory at Cannock Chase Forest.

